The cavernous brewing area is filled with a wealth of shiny new tanks, while the pub's 10 taps are busting out better-than-average hazy IPAs and truly excellent sours and coffee stouts—half already brewed onsite, the other half sent up from California. A 40-foot, shiny piñata looms overhead like a balloon from the Macy's parade, while the halls leading to the restroom have turned into a yarn web that looks like the world's most complicated game of cat's cradle. Earth tones prevail, from Southwestern-style mosaic behind the taps to tiling of 3.5-inch floppies lining the front of the bar.