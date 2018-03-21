Still, not all of the credit belongs to celebrity rubbernecking: Poison serves some of the best pizza in the city at hilariously low prices. The kitchen is manned by the people behind erstwhile Division Street pop-up (and future Dekum Street brick-and-mortar) Ranch Pizza, and they're serving thick, sweet-sauced deep-dish "quarters" that are big enough to make a hearty meal for $4.50 to $6.50. The "#4" with Italian sausage, ricotta and Mama Lil's peppers remains the classic, and it's as tasty and hearty as ever—a pizza casserole by your Sicilian grandmother.