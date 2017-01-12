Even with a foot of snow to scoot around in, Portland's breweries and beer bars provide plenty of new quaffs this week.
Whether tasting the latest in a long line of delicious peach sours from Upright, grabbing a pint of Baerlic's perfectly-balanced ESB, or tasting dark barrel-aged selections from McMenamins, you'll find plenty to sate your work-from-home appetite.
Plus, for three days, you can avoid the snowy drive to Hood River, as pFriem brings their wares to SE Portland's 100-tap Oregon-exclusive haven.
Thursday, January 12
Upright Brewing Fantasia Release
So often, a "bottle release" is a fake event—the 50th IPA from bupkis brewing, or last year's mediocre doppelbock, because winter. But at Upright, if they bring back a seasonal—like the Flora Rustica, or this, the beautiful barrel-fermented Fantasia aged with peaches, it's because it's amazing. They only take cash, but it's also $20 and it'll probably just cost more somewhere where they take a card. Suck it up. Upright Brewing, 240 N Broadway #2, 5-9 pm. Free.
pFriem Tap Takeover
Hood River's best brewery brings it's finest ales and lagers to town this snowy weekend, providing loyal drinkers a legion of options to with which to sate their thirst. Star with the freshest pint of pFriem pils in town, then move down the list to darker and more tart options. Loyal Legion, 710 SE 6th Ave. 12-6 pm, January 12-15. Free.
Baerlic Pioneer ESB Release
Baerlic has had excellent luck with maltier British styles this year, nabbing the medal for best fresh hop beer from the Oregon Beer Awards in the process. All the more reason to grab a fresh imperial pint of the company's bready, Oregon Trail-themed ESB this week, a nutty ale with just the right amount of noble hop bit. Baerlic Brewing, 2235 SE 11th Ave. 4 pm. Free.
Boulevard and Firestone Walker Night
A blend of barrel-aged beers from California's Firestone Walker and Kansas City's Boulevard Brewing called Collaboration 6 because, well, it's the sixth in a line of barrel-aged collabs, makes a special appearance on the taps at Imperial tonight. That, plus a bevy of other rare selections from the Firestone Walker Barrel Works makes the SE Portland beer haven the best place to find oak-aged bliss this week. Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom, 3090 Se Division St. 5 pm. Free.
Friday, January 13
McMenamins' Lord of Misrule III Release
While we typically don't sing the praises of McMenamins, we have long been fans of the company's barrel aging program—which has been a success largely because the company owns both a brewery and a distillery, allowing it to frequently cannibalize its own freshly-emptied oak. Tonight, a smattering of these special selections make their way to 23rd avenue, as part of the release for the latest Lord of Misrule imperial stout. McMenamins 23rd Ave Bottle Shop, 2290 NW Thurman St. 6 pm. Free.
Saturday, January 14
Great Notion Pure Guava Crowler Release
Great Notion cans a special IPA sweetened with lactose and fruited with 150lbs of pink guava, to help cold Portlanders remember the hot days of summer, or salivate about their upcoming vacation to somewhere warm, or whatever. In any case, the beer should be cloudy, and—with the guava and a healthy dose of pungent new world hops—it should taste fruity as all hell. Great Notion Brewing and Barrel House, 2204 NE Alberta St #101. 12 pm. Free.
