So often, a "bottle release" is a fake event—the 50th IPA from bupkis brewing, or last year's mediocre doppelbock, because winter. But at Upright, if they bring back a seasonal—like the Flora Rustica, or this, the beautiful barrel-fermented Fantasia aged with peaches, it's because it's amazing. They only take cash, but it's also $20 and it'll probably just cost more somewhere where they take a card. Suck it up. Upright Brewing, 240 N Broadway #2, 5-9 pm. Free.