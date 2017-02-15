Ever wonder how your favorite IPA goes from grain to glass? An annual open house for hundreds of breweries statewide, Zwickelmania offers the public a sneak peak into the brewhouses that they most admire, allowing them to shake hands with the people who often help them take the edge off. Various brewery locations, ending with a party at Portland Brewing. Portland Brewing, 2730 NW 31st Ave. 11 am-9 pm. Free.