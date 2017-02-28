"Many of these breweries are small and have no intention of growing, especially the way things are now," says Jon Brodie of Massachusetts distributor Shelton Brothers, which also specializes in tiny craft breweries. "So by not holding them to any sort of minimum or being involved in any decision-making at the brewery, we allow them to fully express their creative vision unimpeded. Many times, larger breweries can be driven by salesmen who need certain volumes or price points to be met."