It's getting cloudy on the coast. The newest brewery in sudsy Astoria, Reach Break, opened last month just a block from Fort George.
To stand out in an increasingly competitive scene, Reach Break got a smart idea: make a hazy IPA like Juice Jr., the one Great Notion just rode to being our 2017 Beer of the Year. Amoeba is the best hazy beer I've had from an Oregon brewery not on Alberta Street.
It has a nice light-amber haze and a load of hop flavor from dank Simcoe and bright, citrusy Citra. It really glows fresh from the taps, and a crowler left in my trunk for a few days didn't do as well, showing just how delicate these hazy beers can be given all the suspended proteins.
Recommended.
Comments