Hitselberger's late father, a California physician, set up the family on Wolf Tree's ranch—a cow-and-calf operation where, when there's a hole in the fence, a visitor may have to wait as three calves amble up the dirt driveway. It's a remote spot connected by a series of gravel roads winding around Beaver Creek—in fact, I was the first writer to ever make the trek. (Wolf Tree's beer will become more accessible this spring, when Hitselberger plans to open a small tasting room on the south side of the Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport, not far from the Oregon Coast Aquarium.)