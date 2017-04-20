Long the best brewery in suburban Hillsdale, Sasquatch brewing takes a big hairy step to the increasingly populated brewery corridor in NW Portland—home to the new Breakside location, and soon to be home of the second Great Notion facility—to compete for more die hard beer fans. Featuring 22 taps the new location will be the home to a bigger barrel aging program, and will give the brewery the opportunity to explore more lagers. This evening's festivities will showcase three new beers—a kolsch, and amber, and a graprefruit IPA—as well as a hopped cider from the company's New West brand. Sasquatch Brewery, 2531 NW 30th Ave. 3-10 pm. Free.