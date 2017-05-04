What started as an 80th birthday celebration for the late Fred Eckhardt a dozen years ago has remained a small and friendly affair even in his absence, with Fred-loving breweries donating some of their rarest and most sought after pours for this charity fundraising beerfest. Tickets are hard to find, but those who snag one may look forward to tastes of extremely limited releases from breweries like Cascade and Hair of The Dog, as well as a massive smorgasbord of meat cheese and bread—to go with many bowls of Fred's beloved M&M's. Hair of The Dog, 61 SE Yamhill St. 2-6 pm. $85.