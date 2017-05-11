Deschutes releases its first Reserve Series beer of the year, a special take on the barrel-aged saison. A blend of sour ales, brett beers, and traditional saison, the brewery promises "a crisp, rustic flavor profile perfect for sharing life's simple pleasures". 22oz of simple pleasure will cost you $17 to go, but today you can taste it on draft for much less. Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 210 NW 11th Ave. 11 am-11 pm. Free.