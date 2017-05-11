Taplists around town sour with the weather this week, bringing you some excellent tart and funky creations to enjoy this week. Many of those come in partnership with the anniversary celebrations at N Williams' Tin Bucket, but special new beers also hit taps at Deschutes and Culmination.
The weekend of sours ends with $1 pours of Widmer's iconic wheat beer this Monday—a trip back to the clean side that should elevate your Garfield-esq mood.
Thursday, May 11
Block 15 and Flat Tail Tin Bucket Anniversary Kick Off Party
Two of Beaver nation's finest breweries bring special wild and hoppy ales to N Williams Ave this evening, with pours that include Block 15's latest triple IPA and black framboise, and Flat Tail's tart (and somewhat weather inappropriate) lime sour. Tin Bucket, 3520 N Williams Ave. 5 pm. Free.
Wild Ride Tasting
Save yourself a ride to Redmond, as the Central Oregon town's best brewery pedals its wares on Stark Street for a night. No word on the tap list as of yet, but we're hoping for a taste of their blood orange pale ale. Belmont Station, 4500 SE Stark St. 5 pm. Free.
Deschutes Cultivateur Release
Deschutes releases its first Reserve Series beer of the year, a special take on the barrel-aged saison. A blend of sour ales, brett beers, and traditional saison, the brewery promises "a crisp, rustic flavor profile perfect for sharing life's simple pleasures". 22oz of simple pleasure will cost you $17 to go, but today you can taste it on draft for much less. Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 210 NW 11th Ave. 11 am-11 pm. Free.
Friday, May 12
Tin Bucket Funky & Sour Night
A smattering of delicious sours that have been aging in Tin Bucket's cellar hit handles tonight, including special pours of De Garde's Petit Blanc, To OL's simple life, and Lost Abbey's revered Cuvee de Tomme. With so many rare and tasty pours, be sure to add Tums to you late-week shopping list. Tin Bucket, 3520 N Williams Ave. 12-11 pm. Free.
Saturday, May 13
Shooting Buckets In A Barrel
Return to the source of your heartburn hangover the day after Funky & Sour Night for a selection of the best oak-aged non-sours in town, including Epic Batista, Founders KBS, and Breakside's barrel-aged Salted Caramel Stout. Tin Bucket, 3520 N Williams Ave. 12-11 pm. Free.
Culmination Stinging Nettle Sour Ale Release
An interesting amalgamation of herbal and tart, the sting has been cooked out of Culmination's Stinging Nettle Sour Ale, allowing fearful hikers the chance to ingest their biggest enemy in liquid form. A 4.8 percent ABV sour made with bready pilsner and wheat malts, it should be sessionable and smooth enough for multiple pours. Culmination Brewing, 2117 NE Oregon St. 12 pm. Free.
Monday, May 15
Hefe Day
This week's cure for the Monday blues comes via the brothers Widmer, who offer patrons $1 pours of their famed Hefe (and $3 pours of Hefe varietals) all damn day. Yes, you read that right. Widmer Brothers Brewing, 929 N Russell St. 11 am-10 pm. Free.
