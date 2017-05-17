Aside from a few standouts in Oregon like the Heater Allen beers, Gold Beach Lager and Pfriem Pils—and, in Portland, Upright's Engelberg Pilsner, WW's 2015 Beer of the Year—our city is lacking great local lagers. Around the country, lager-focused craft breweries like Chuckanut have thrived, becoming staples at restaurants where chefs want clean, unhoppy beers that still have some character to pair with their food.