Willamette Week is proud to present Portland's original home brewer and professional brewer collaboration event. Since its start in 2013, when 11 brewer teams competed in the first Pro/Am in an empty Slabtown building, this event has evolved into "the most unique beer festival of the year" that is "unlike other beer fests that feel too big or too generic," (Brewvana, 2015). This year, under the expansive roof of District East, 32 home brewers partner with established pro brewers to create and debut 32 brand new beers and ciders with witty names. More than 500 guests taste all the new brews and vote for their favorite, all while enjoying the experience of an intimate but lively event.
Saturday, October 14
Noon (VIP Entry) / 1 p.m. (GA Entry) – 6:30 p.m.
District East
2305 SE 9th Avenue Portland, Oregon 97214
21+
Music. Gaming Lounge. Food.
Email SEaton@wweek.com for volunteering opportunities or sponsorship inquiries.
General Admission $25
ENTRY 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Includes:
+ 32 two-ounce tastes
+ commemorative pint glass
+ pretzel necklace
+ free games in the Retro Game Lounge
Designated Driver / Non-Drinker $10
ENTRY 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Includes:
+ pretzel necklace and other swag
+ free games in the Retro Game Lounge
Buying a ticket? Not sure yet? Join our Facebook event to stay in the loop about new partners and exciting event developments!
Ticket go on sale September 6th, here.
