Willamette Week is proud to present Portland's original home brewer and professional brewer collaboration event. Since its start in 2013, when 11 brewer teams competed in the first Pro/Am in an empty Slabtown building, this event has evolved into "the most unique beer festival of the year" that is "unlike other beer fests that feel too big or too generic," (Brewvana, 2015). This year, under the expansive roof of District East, 32 home brewers partner with established pro brewers to create and debut 32 brand new beers and ciders with witty names. More than 500 guests taste all the new brews and vote for their favorite, all while enjoying the experience of an intimate but lively event.