The loss of the Commons was, as the saying goes, a shock, but not a surprise.
The brewery was once one of the city's most romantic success stories. The operation started as a nano in the Southeast Portland garage of owner Mike Wright, who sold his beer door-to-door to bars on Division Street. He quit his day job as an IT manager for Multnomah County and opened a 7-barrel brewhouse in an intimate nook of industrial Southeast, and in 2015, the Commons moved up to a massive 15-barrel showhouse at the eastern edge of the Belmont Street bridge.
In retrospect, the move was a mistake.
In July, WW reported that the Commons head brewer Sean Burke had departed. Rumors suggested the brewery was being sold, which brand manager Josh Grgas denied when WW asked.
Turns out, the Commons is not being sold. Rather, it's vacating its space at the end of this year to make room for California's Modern Times, which plans to lease the space to open a "Fermentorium" complete with a coffee roaster and a full food menu.
We were among the Commons' earliest and loudest supporters, naming its Urban Farmhouse as Beer of the Year in the first edition of our best-selling beer guide magazine. But we were also among the first to flag problems with the Belmont Street space.
What went wrong? Beer bloggers had plenty of theories. Jeff Alworth, the nationally renowned Portland beer writer, described the Commons as "the Velvet Underground of breweries," which made "exceptional beer most people didn't understand." His published theory was that the Commons failed to market itself well enough, which other bloggers and geeks quickly embraced.
We wanted to hear from the experts: successful brewery owners and the publicans who sold the Commons' beer. So we reached out to them, along with other beer-industry observers. Because Portland is a small town, we granted them anonymity in exchange for their honest appraisal of the situation. We don't want to heap trouble on the Commons, but to move the conversation forward with an unsparing assessment of what went wrong, so that hopefully others can avoid this fate.
The Commons wasn't selling enough beer.
Seems obvious, right? But, it's worth looking at the specifics.
Brian Yaeger, a longtime Portland Mercury beer writer, bemoaned "disloyal" drinkers. "It speaks volumes, and poorly, of us as beer patrons that we didn't spend enough money on their beer," he wrote on Facebook. "If the Commons can't move enough product locally, perhaps no one outside of Breakside can."
This is not what the brewers we talked to said.
"The publicly available numbers in the OLCC beer reports made it clear that things were not going as great even by the end of 2015," said brewer No. 1. "Between the end of 2014 and 2015, The Commons only grew in-state sales by about 100 barrels or 8 percent…in a year that they undertook a big expansion and buildout. How can you pay the debt from that off if you're selling hardly any more beer than you were beforehand?"
In 2016, the Commons signed a wholesale agreement with a distributor. Sales did not jump. By the midpoint of 2016, they were on track to do about 2,000 barrels—the same as much-less prominent breweries like Golden Valley and Klamath Basin. Distribution cut into their profit margin, but they were not selling significantly more beer.
The Commons' wine-style 750 milliliter bottles were popular with local fine-dining restaurants because they're cheap, do well in storage and pair well with food. But those large, shareable bottles were a turnoff to more casual craft drinkers.
"[Wine-sized bottles] of well-balanced farmhouse-type beers have a limited audience, no matter how popular you think the style is right now," wrote brewer No. 2. "Urban Farmhouse is a wonderful, well-priced, multiple-award-winning beer… [but] we're in an age of consumers wanting new, new, new all the time."
"Consumption of saison is down. It peaked a few years ago and has been trending downward," wrote brewer No. 1. "They were trying to push an increasingly unpopular style in an increasingly unpopular format, and they had expanded in a way where they had to move a decent quantity of beer to stay afloat."
We shared these opinions and the others here with Wright, who questioned whether exterior perspectives can be of any help, writing that "If there is a sincere desire within the beer community to learn from the Commons experience, then I am happy to speak with my colleagues one-on-one, and would be willing to conduct some sort of Oregon Brewers Guild forum."
Their tasting room didn't work.
Everyone agreed what the Commons was doing with their new, large taphouse wasn't working, but there was no consensus on a better direction.
"Lacking air conditioning and outdoor seating is a big limiter to traffic in their tasting room," said an industry insider.
Brewer No. 2 would have favored a full kitchen: "People love to eat out in this town, and their beers are so well suited to pairing with a proper meal."
Others didn't see any hope once the Commons moved into their new space.
"Sure, more seating, a patio, a real kitchen—any of those would have helped," said brewer No. 1. "But even some of the busiest brewpubs in the city barely move more than 2,000 barrels onsite. Realistically, given the space, I don't think they were ever going to move more than 600-800 barrels onsite in a year, so even in an ideal situation, I'd argue that they needed to sell about 2,500 barrels [outside their brewery] in order to [break even]."
A second industry insider we talked to said the math was wrong. "There isn't enough seating to turn over enough plates at an 'affordable' price point with their fixed costs," they said.
One respected local beer writer was more unsparing. "Classic overreach, driven by ego and a poor business plan," they said. "Their success in the little space on Stephens lulled them into thinking they needed more space and production capacity. It was a mirage."
Almost to the end, they didn't make IPAs.
The Commons was famously resistant to making IPAs. It won them plaudits from hop haters like Portland Mercury food critic Andrea Damewood, but once they were in an area frequented by bar crawlers and tourists, it seemed odd. Brewer No. 1 had little patience for brewers who don't want to make what customers want.
"Some brewers view making an IPA as pandering," they said. "To me, that's crazy. Selling IPA is what can allow a brewer to subsidize and support all their other projects. Would a brewery making lots of IPAs on the same equipment in the same space with the same food options have had a higher likelihood of staying in business? I think so. "
"The brewers would love to make something more interesting than another IPA," says brewer No. 3. "Then again, we all like being able to cash our paychecks.'"
The second industry insider thought the low-hop strategy could work if they'd put more effort into marketing it; for example, by throwing more release parties.
"Regardless of our personal opinions on [release parties], they matter long-term," they said. "Those don't make a business, but slowly get people out of their comfort zone."
But brewer No. 1 says brewers don't have to make it their main mission to push unpopular styles.
"Can you imagine a chef saying that they won't put a chicken dish on their bistro menu because there is an overabundance of coq au vin in Parisian bistros?" says brewer No. 1. "You're at a French bistro, you serve coq au vin. You're a brewery in Portland: Make and serve the IPA."
