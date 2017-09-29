Casual drinkers tend to think of brewers like chefs. They're not, really—even tiny craft breweries treat their work as a carefully planned industrial process to manufacture ethanol, and not like a chef planning her weekend menu from the best produce at the farmer's market. Why is part of what makes fresh-hop season is so special. Not just for the romantic portrait of the brewer driving a truck out to the hop fields to load up on dank and dewy cones fresh off the bine, but because it demands a little improvisation.