Trap Door

2315 Main St., Vancouver, 360-314-6966, trapdoorbrewing.com.

Trap Door has maybe the smartest location in Vancouver. It's across the street from Vancouver's busiest dispensary, and right next door to a food-cart pod that includes decent Mexican and an outpost of E-San Thai. Throw in a huge board-game selection and a pair of TVs playing sports, and you'll never need to leave the block. And you won't want to, either: Over the past two years the Trap has upped its game considerably with an orange-juice tide of hazies—in particular, a fun and trashy Guava Shake IPA, a hazy Tang IPA that lives up to its name and especially an excellent Amarillo-Citra-Simcoe Glowed Up hazy balancing juiciness and just a light note of bitterness. A breakfast stout overshot pastry to end up boozy and syrupy, but a hibiscus Berliner was lightly refreshing and a hoppy Pilsner came on both clean and crisp. But for the most part, stick to the hazies—and get lightly hazy across the street if need be.