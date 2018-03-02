I'm happy and proud to say that I think this year's guide is the best and most comprehensive yet. It has listings on the top 100 breweries in Oregon, organized by region, with Michelin-style stars awarded to the best of the best. We've also put together a number of sidebars pointing you to the state's best beer bars. Our staff traveled across Oregon to make this guide. We also tapped writers from around the state for a sense of place that you can't get by just visiting. With each of the top 100, we've identified a nearby spot we think beer geeks will enjoy, be it a beer bar, a food cart or a hot spring. In my mind, there's a real sense of time and place in these pages—plus some great recommendations on what to drink.