Though it's only a decade old, Double Mountain has become part of the essential fabric of Hood River. The well-worn taproom is warm and comfortable, the kind of place that seasoned beer geeks and four-year-olds alike look forward to visiting. For the little ones, there's the pizza—New Haven-style pies loosely modeled on Portland's standard-bearing Apizza Scholls. For the geeks, there's the beer, which ranges from a classic American-style Kölsch to krieks made with cherries from the owner's farm. All of Double Mountain's beers feature a Pilsner malt base, which gives its offerings a distinctive house character and leads to a consistency across their menu. When ordering, keep in mind that bottled classics like Vaporizer IPA have a home-field advantage when poured in the taproom. You'll also find experimental offerings like the Quotidian Wedding Ale, a strong pale ale made by owner and brewmaster Matt Swihart and new wife Erica for their own wedding. At 6.8%, this surprisingly light and fruity beer will be something you want to commit to.