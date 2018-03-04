It takes dedication to travel all the way to John Day (pop. 1,674) for beer tourism. Located about halfway between Bend and Boise, it's surrounded by beautiful mountains. But especially in winter, there's not a lot happening besides the local Les Schwab, which is often the most hoppin' business in town. That's why it's such a pleasant surprise to see 1188 ("eleven eighty-eight") occupy two ancient buildings along Main Street. A recent expansion has allowed the brewery to greatly enhance its restaurant operation, which now features a large array of flatbreads and Southwest-style entrées. The beer is worth stopping by for as well, from the easy-drinking Box Canyon Pale Ale to the Box Oak Instigator, a creamy imperial stout that's likely the most potent beer produced within a hundred miles. And don't expect record-scratching silence upon walking through the door: The expansive space is bright, airy and more than welcoming to anyone happening upon the town.