Brewer Don Anderson's mirrored window-covered industrial park locale may feel more like it houses a tech company than a 15-barrel brewery, but everything seems just fine as soon as you try the product. Inside a small bar that's located in a glass-walled atrium across from the World of Speed museum, Vanguard quietly pours some of the finest ales and lagers in the area, nailing classic styles like hefeweizen and German-style Pilsner, and toying around with juicy modern hops while targeting classic malt balance inside beers like the Good Day IPA. A couple TVs above the bar show the game, and there's even a nice shady patio with picnic tables to enjoy a beer or two at during the summer—so long as you're cool looking like a suburban worker that's sneaking a pint in on your lunch break.