27501 SW 95th Ave. #945, Wilsonville, 503-855-5924, vanguardbrewing.com. 3-8 pm Sunday-Monday, 3-9 pm Tuesday-Thursday, 2-10 pm Friday-Saturday.
Brewer Don Anderson's mirrored window-covered industrial park locale may feel more like it houses a tech company than a 15-barrel brewery, but everything seems just fine as soon as you try the product. Inside a small bar that's located in a glass-walled atrium across from the World of Speed museum, Vanguard quietly pours some of the finest ales and lagers in the area, nailing classic styles like hefeweizen and German-style Pilsner, and toying around with juicy modern hops while targeting classic malt balance inside beers like the Good Day IPA. A couple TVs above the bar show the game, and there's even a nice shady patio with picnic tables to enjoy a beer or two at during the summer—so long as you're cool looking like a suburban worker that's sneaking a pint in on your lunch break.
Nearby: When you find yourself on a full-blown Wilsonville beer exploration, there is no finer place to grab a pint than The Beer Station (8633 SW Main St. #400, Wilsonville, 503-570-7773). An 18-tap beer bar with a wide selection of beer from the region and beyond, this industrial park pub is also where you'll run into some of Oregon's finest hop growers, who stop in to grab a pint after a long day on the nearby farms.
Comments