Wolves & People, the place, is undeniably among the most beautiful brewery locations in Oregon. Located inside a big white barn located on founder Christian DeBenedetti's family orchard in Newberg, it has a copper brewhouse and a beautiful antique vibe inside of a small wooden tasting room, bolstered outdoors by a scenic smattering of lights and picnic tables, as well as the occasional food cart. Location and terrific branding aside, the beer from the former New Yorker-published beer writer is still imperfect. In a lineup that consists largely of barrel-aged, fruited and otherwise funkified farmhouse ales, the vast majority—options like an Italian plum or rhubarb-verbena saison—pour hazy both in appearance and flavor, closely approaching the dry, fruity flavors they claim to offer without the same focus or clarity as more experienced mixed-culture breweries in the state. That said, there are some decent pours among the bunch, and you'll almost certainly be able to find something to sate your appetite during a beautiful day on the farm.