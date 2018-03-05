In a run-of-the-mill strip mall just over the river from downtown Corvallis, Mazama Brewing is pouring some of the better Belgian-inspired beers in the state. A trip to Belgium inspired longtime homebrewers Kathy and Jeff Tobin to open up a brewery, and while they have IPAs and pale ales on rotation, this is where to come for big Belgians. Their take on a golden strong ale, the port barrel-aged El Duque, is complex yet still smooth at 10 percent ABV, with plenty of oak going on before the lightly sweet, cinnamon-tinged finish. If their quad is on draft, order it, but it's 12 percent ABV, so you might want someone else to drive you home.