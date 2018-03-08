Pretty much no other brewery has made food as big a focus as Burnside in the eight years it's been open—and in the past two years the LoBu brewery has doubled down with a truly excellent and tender pork belly plate, and maybe the only Spanish octopus dish in a Portland brewpub. But that focus extends to the beer, from its flagship Scotch Bonnet and apricot Sweet Heat to malt-balanced IPAs that pair well with food but can also sometimes come on a bit muddy. On a winter visit, a wheatberry wine had aged very well in the months since the brewery hosted June's Fruit Beer Fest—one of the best parking-lot drinking weekends in Portland—and the Thundarr the Bavarian Hefe offered up lovely clove and banana notes. The darks and barrel beers were the most impressive, however, especially a round and peaty Owd Cappy Mac Scotch ale and a truly impressive Flanders Red, mixing 18-month and two-year barrel-aged batches to create layers of bright acidity, dark-cherry notes and warming oak. It was a hell of a beer, perfect for pairing with Burnside's mussels or steak frites.