It's easy to miss Oregon's first "brewstillery" in its warehouse-dominated riverfront location just past Albany's cute central core. Deluxe Brewing's laid-back taproom is a welcome relief from the ubiquitous wood-grain-and-steel-stool style, with a shuffleboard, mismatched furniture and plenty of free pretzels. While they make gin, grappa and single-malt under the Sinister Distilling Company label, German-style lagers are the way to go here, all with super-crisp finishes thanks to their traditional horizontal lager tanks. Eric "Howie" Howard's brewery is best known for Wild Beaver, an amber lager that's crisp and balanced with a nice malt backbone. Deluxe recently signed with distributor Bigfoot Beverages so you'll soon start seeing the stuff around Portland.