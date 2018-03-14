Falling Sky is diversified, with wide distribution and four affiliated businesses in Eugene, from a brewing supply shop to a pizzeria. The best spot to sample their beers is at the original pub, a large space with communal tables, big windows that frame their fermentation tanks and chalkboards full of handwritten draft options. Known for German-style beers brewed on a German-made system, Falling Sky's fresh takes on traditional styles are worth seeking out. The Ryland's Roggenbier impressed us with its biscuity finish and the Hop Drop Lager was clean and bright. While a few of the house-cured meat options disappointed, they get props for making the effort and full credit on dishes like the delicious turkey pastrami dip. Vegetarian options aren't boring add-ons, from chili-dusted fried Romanesco broccoli to a jerk-spiced delicata squash sandwich with kale-fennel slaw. It's hard to do a lot of things and do them right, but Falling Sky shows it's possible.