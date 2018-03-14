Gilgamesh is epic. Salem's biggest brewery opened in 2009, and later relocated to a 18,000-square foot "campus" in downtown Salem, complete with a huge production facility and a restaurant that has a creekside patio. Gilgamesh distributes lots of beer, all the way to Japan. Their Terry Porter, named after the Trail Blazers legend, is full of chocolate biscuit notes and a roasted, clean finish. A highlight of a recent visit was their Oedipus IPA, a bright, resinous beer with an herbal, rosemary-ish undertone. Imaginative limited-release beers from their chef series project, a collaborative effort with well-known chefs from Pok Pok's Andy Ricker to St. Jack's Aaron Barnett, are worth seeking out. Where else are you going to find a Rhubarb Som Shandy or a red Brett saison brewed with oyster shells? Sadly, the tasting room is not so adventurous, and is a bit pricey ($13.75 for hummus and veggies?) but the portions are large and their fried whole shiitake mushrooms with ranch are great. Gilgamesh is a great place to watch the Blazers by the fire, with a cold Terry Porter in hand.