907 NE 10th Ave., McMinnville, 503-472-4898, heaterallen.com. By appointment only (Taproom closed until Spring 2018).
A family affair helmed by owner and ex-investment banker Rick Allen and his brewmaster daughter Lisa, Heater Allen Brewing is now beginning its second decade in business on its third brewing system. The brewery has made its mark with classic German-style ales and lagers, with pours like the clove-y Isarweizen wheat beer previously ranking among our top 10 of the year. Though Heater Allen's small tasting room has been closed for renovations, lovers of continental flavors can still find the brewery's pointed bottles on store shelves throughout the Northwest, with year-round lagers like Heater Allen Pils remaining as crisp and crackery as ever.
Nearby: Heater-Allen is right next door to one of the most famous wineries in the country, Eyrie Vineyards (935 NE 10th Ave., 503-472-6315, eyrievineyards.com), which produced the first pinot noir in Oregon. Eyrie's tasting room is unfinished, humble and full of good quaffs.
