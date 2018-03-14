Sasquatch is coming off a big year. Riding the success of their Hillsdale brewpub, which is popular with neighborhood types, the 'Squatch opened a new 4,000-foot production facility and brewpub on the industrial fringe of Slabtown. The steel and concrete facility, which also serves as the cidery for Sasquatch's New West Cider, has some warmth thanks to a huge mural of Northwest Portland that kinda looks like it was painted by a quirky John Wayne Gacy. Though the Hillsdale pub now gets to do most of the experimenting, you'll still find interesting stuff here, like an India Sour Ale that recalls a Moscow Mule thanks to its snap of fresh ginger and lime zest. And you'll want to at least have a taste of New West's fruit offerings, because an Apple Pie-spiced cider really, really tasted like apple pie. But not everything survived the move. An Imperial Chocolate Milk Stout was chalky and uninspired, while the Vanilla Bourbon Cream Ale—one of our 10 favorites of 2014—now recalls artificial vanilla flavoring. While Sasquatch remains the pride of Hillsdale, it needs some time to settle into the new location.