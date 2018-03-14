Michael Kora dabbled in homebrewing for years before realizing he had the chops to make it on his own. In 2012, he brought a batch for analysis at Bridgeport Brewing, where he worked in front of house. The quality control folks told him it far exceeded the standards for what they considered a saleable product, and that was that. Kora and his wife spent the next two years outfitting a bare-bones space that has a steam-fired brewhouse and a handful of tables and barrels to lean on. The beer is good enough that you'll soon forget the lack of creature comforts like food and flat screens. The standouts on a recent visit happened to be commissioned-brewed beers for neighbors. Academy Amber is a smooth and malty ale for the nearby second-run movie theater. East Glisan Mosaic is a vibrant beer, with loads of Mosaic, which is intended to be paired with the pies at the pizza spot a few blocks north. Kora's deft touch on Old Fellowship, a bright yet smokey barrel-aged barleywine from 2015, proves he's willing to take risks.