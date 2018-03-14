My suspicion is that the novelty of these beers will wear off pretty quickly. I'm not saying they can't be fun, but I am also worried craft beer is jumping the shark by brewing for an audience who normally would be enjoying a cotton candy-flavored vodka. Like those nightclub liquors, many of these "craft" beers are using artificial flavorings and extracts—the absence of which was the exact sort of thing that used to distinguish craft brewing from the megabreweries. I remember Arnold Schwarzenegger's wise words: "Milk is for babies. When you grow up, you have to drink beer."