Belmont Station

500 SE Stark St., 503-232-8538, belmont-station.com.

Stark Street's Belmont Station already boasts arguably the largest bottled beer selection in town, and its Biercafe taproom has often been voted among the best in the country. But after a remodel, it's even better—with a new bar top and 10 more taps, bringing the already esoteric and far-flung shop up to 34 draft lines. Maybe just as important, the new bar has electrical outlets, which means you can keep you phone charged while rating beers on Untappd.