The best bar in Portland changes pretty much every night, depending on who shows up, what beers get tapped and who controls the speakers.
Our pick for the top brewpub, dive bar or wine lounge might change by the time you've finished reading this. But here are the spots, new and old, that we're most excited about right now. For a comprehensive list of favorites, check out our Bar Guide.
1. The Old Portland
1433 NW Quimby St., 503-234-0865.
"This is the coolest wine bar in the world," Courtney Taylor-Taylor told us of his own wine bar, which pours 17-year-old French wines in a bar full of vintage concert posters and tables from the Lotus. Well—it's pretty fuckin' cool, anyway.
2. Cosmo Lounge
6707 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-233-4220.
Cosmo Lounge, home of Spanish coffees and $1 High Life ponies, was a rollicking dive this Christmas and a gem in the front tooth of Sellwood, which stands alongside St. Johns as one of the last lively dive-bar districts in Portland. Bless you, Kay's, Yukon and Limelight. RIP Black Cat.
3. Tony's Tavern
1955 W Burnside St.,503-228-8527.
Dry your tears, West Burnside. Tony's ain't goin' nowhere. The owner signed a lease, the kegs are coming back, and the juke's still one of the best in town.
4. Laurelthirst
2958 NE Glisan St., 503-232-1504, laurelthirst.com.
Instead of taking a developer's offer, the owners of the venerable old Laurelthirst sold their bar to supporters, staff and musician Lewi Longmire—so the music won't stop. Celebrate here.
5. Rialto Poolroom
529 SW 4th Ave., 503-228-7605, rialtopoolroom.com.
Rack 'em! This downtown bar, nearly a century old, just got new owners and a stay of execution.
