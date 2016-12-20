We had every intention of sampling the original version of Trader Joe's 'nog, but we forgot to account for how the feverish cult-favorite status of this grocery store chain creates a perpetual state of scarcity for their hallowed seasonal items. I imagined the employee at the Alphabet District store was pointing to the phone making the universal "this guy is nuts" sign to whomever was standing nearby when she fielded my telephone inquiry regarding when they'd get more of the real shit in. We sampled the light variety anyways, hoping it would taste even remotely similar to what we wanted from the unattainable full-fat version. It did not. After checking the date twice to make sure it wasn't expired, we threw the entire box in the garbage anyways. Do not drink this under even the most dire of circumstances.