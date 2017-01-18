Kernza® is like wheat, but has long roots that naturally aerate the soil, sequestering carbon and restoring the natural balance of microflora. Kernza® also uses less water, requires no pesticides or fertilizers and is a perennial. In other words, it's good stuff. And it tastes good, too — giving this straw-colored ale a mildly wild, rye-like flavor. The only thing that needs a little tweaking is the over-the-top branding on this can, which was originally available at Whole Foods, but we found it discounted at John's Marketplace.