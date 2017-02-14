The mimosa is a nihilist's drink. The measure of its bland, effervescent sweetness is the hung-over self-loathing it's meant to bubble away. The best-case scenario is that it leads to a nap—a reset button on a day gone wrong. But New Moon Mandarin ($6.99 for 500 milliliters), a new release from local cider-maker Reverend Nat's, shows there's a brunch drink good enough to make you excited for the rest of the day.