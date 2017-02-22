But if Hop Hash was the groundbreaking proof of concept, Juice Joint is break dancing on the shoulders of giants, a ridiculous swirl of Mosaic and Apollo extract, Columbus hops and Citra lupulin powder, which is then dry-hopped with Galaxy and Columbus alongside even more lupulin powder from Citra and Mosaic. The brewing process is like the run-on story a 4-year old would tell about Godzilla: "And then he ate Earth and breathed big fire!" Well, Juice Joint breathes fire—it just about steams with juicy hop flavor. Recommended.