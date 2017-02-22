Think of DAB Lab (short for "dank-ass beer") as the potato cannon of beers. Both last year's amazing Hop Hash and now this month's Juice Joint amp up Block 15 beers with CO² hop extracts, and follow that by tossing in lupulin powder, made by freezing and concentrating hop resins and oils.
But if Hop Hash was the groundbreaking proof of concept, Juice Joint is break dancing on the shoulders of giants, a ridiculous swirl of Mosaic and Apollo extract, Columbus hops and Citra lupulin powder, which is then dry-hopped with Galaxy and Columbus alongside even more lupulin powder from Citra and Mosaic. The brewing process is like the run-on story a 4-year old would tell about Godzilla: "And then he ate Earth and breathed big fire!" Well, Juice Joint breathes fire—it just about steams with juicy hop flavor. Recommended.
