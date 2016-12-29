And despite swirling rumors that Club 21 was closing after bar service on New Year's Eve, co-owner Marcus Archambeault told WW recently that the Sandy Boulevard rock-and-roll witchhouse would not be doing so—and that the bar's hopes of moving the entire former Russian Orthodox church to a nearby vacant lot remain alive. (As WW first reported two years ago, Club 21's owners have been looking into moving the bar's entire building on a flatbed truck, ever since development plans surfaced for the site.)