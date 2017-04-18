It's not the first time the four-year-old Northeast Broadway bar has received national attention. It's frequently has a spot on lists of Portland's best bars, and the nation's best tiki bars.
But you know what? The world is a very big place. The two bars ahead of it were Mai-Kai in Fort Lauderdale, Florida—which has fire dancers—and Beachbum Berry's Latitude 29 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
At Hale Pale, you can get at least three drinks that come with a six-foot flame. There's the soundtrack of rain and thunder and a fog machine that goes off on the hour. All the servers wear Hawaiian shirts and flower leis, and it's all awesome. (I may or may not have reserved the tiki hut for my birthday tomorrow night.)
Here's what Critiki wrote:
“When Blair Reynolds bought the modern tiki bar Thatch and turned it into Hale Pele, he’d had the benefit of having spent more than a few evenings daydreaming about what he would do if the space could only be his. Once it was, he hit the ground running, and hasn’t let up. Each return visit to Hale Pele reveals some wonderful new improvement to the space, and Hale Pele is regularly atop lists of the best bars in Portland. The cocktails have been outstanding from Hale Pele’s day one. The first improvement Blair brought was to level up the drink menu, informed by his longtime passion for making drinks at home, and by his own successful line of tiki-skewed cocktail syrups, B.G. Reynolds. Rare for a smaller tiki bar: a food menu that while modest in scope, is outstanding in execution.”
And here's the full list:
1. Mai-Kai, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
2. Beachbum Berry's Latitude 29, New Orleans, Louisiana
3: Hale Pele, Portland, Oregon
4. Foundation, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
5. Forbidden Island Tiki Lounge, Alameda, California
6. Smuggler's Cove, San Francisco, California
7. Tiki-Ti, Los Angeles, California
8. Trader Vic's, Munich, Germany
9. Trader Vic's, Atlanta, Georgia
10. Pagan Idol, San Francisco, California
Comments