We are the queens and kings of the night, our bikes our chariots and the road our kingdom. Cars are stopped on side streets, engines shut off. When the cops tell them it'll be a while before they can get through, some get out of their cars, strip and lounge on their hoods to watch the ride. People flood out of bars and restaurants to line the sidewalks and cheer us on. Although I'm still wearing shorts, I don't feel any less of a participant than the girl in only glittery fairy wings and a rainbow wig, the nude rollerblader wrapped in Christmas lights, or the old man, buck naked, puttering along in his motorized wheelchair. We are all part of a bizarre tribe, with nothing more in common than we have every other day with our clothes on. Driving to work, walking our dogs, weeding our gardens, shopping for dinner.