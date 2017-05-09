In the same release, PBOT also announced that they're piloting "Super Hub Zones" near PSU and the Industrial Eastside. In those districts, Biketown users are now able to lock their bikes at public racks, not just Biketown racks, without incurring a $2 fee.



Currently, the preliminary plans are open for public comment, but PBOT expects that they'll start making changes to the program's current layout later this month. Check out the proposed changes below and PBOT's release here.