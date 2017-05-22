Morrison Bridge construction got you down? Are you finding yourself listening to meditation podcasts to get through your morning commute, which completely sucks?
It might be time to try out those orange bikes.
BikeTown is giving a major deal to anyone who lives or works in Northwest Portland. This summer, you can get a BikeTown membership for just $10. This membership allows 90 minutes of riding per day.
Considering a non-promo annual membership usually costs $144 and a day pass is $12—it's an excellent deal for the summer.
Here's a map of Zone M boundary, which extends from West Burnside Street to Northwest Vaughn Street, and from Northwest 18th to about Northwest 25th. The neighborhood parking advisory committee recently voted to recommend the Portland Bureau of Transportation to triple the price of parking passes in Zone M.
To get the deal, go here to verify your address is within the zone.
Hesitant about BikeTown? So were we, until one of our writers tried it for a week and loved it. He now rides to work every day on an orange bike with a basket in the front.
