Y'know when one of your older relatives visits for the holidays and gives the youngest kid in the house a toy that makes some obnoxious noise, and no one can take it away from him because he'll throw a fit? That must have been how the McCartney family felt when Sir Paul unwrapped Daddy's First Synthesizer—a gift from fucking Ringo, probably—and immediately poked out the chintzy-ass chords that would end up permanently infecting every mall, grocery store and, if you're me, the Target Christmas CD your mom bought in the mid-'90s and still plays all season long. The song has its apologists, but the only reason anyone feels the need to apologize is because it's by one of the world's greatest songwriters and not, like, a self-recorded novelty single from some earnest dad in suburban Minnesota that gets shared every year as an ironic meme, which is the fate it truly deserves.