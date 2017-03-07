Led Zeppelin knew how to party in its heyday, but the band has one particular word attached to its name whose very mention elicits knowing smirks and shudders in equal measure: mudshark. For those whose dads weren't cool enough to share the tale with you, the rumor is that on a fateful evening at Seattle's Edgewater Inn in 1969, members of the Zep…uh, "loved," a particularly eager groupie with the aid of a mudshark they had caught with a fishing reel from a window of the hotel, which abuts Elliott Bay. What better place for Zeppelin tribute act Ramble On to re-create the mudshark incident, with a willing fan, of course, than North Mississippi Avenue's premier fishtank-adorned cocktail lounge? Sushi dinner included with ticket.