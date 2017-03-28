I will use, as an example, a place I walk by near our newspaper's office that actually makes me cringe in post-aromatic stress response. It is called Solo Club, and it is a bitters-themed bar from the owners of Besaw's. The 7-month-old bar's main decorative feature is an entire wall of eyedroppers with labels in olde-tymey fonts. For $10, you can get three 4-ounce glasses of Portland Cider Co. semi-sweet cider with a different bitters in each pour.