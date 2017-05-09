We thought a Vampire Masquerade Ball would be full of Draculas and Edward Cullen wannabes. We thought there'd be fangs and blood and no garlic welcome on the premises. It turns out, we were wrong. Vampires are actually quite…misunderstood. Lady Raven, creator of Portland's Vampire Masquerade Ball, now in its 15th year, sets the record straight.
WW: What misrepresentation of vampires do you see in pop culture?
Lady Raven: The mainstream cultural fascination has really picked up in recent years. Like Vampire Diaries on the CW network—I hate that shit. Those of us who are part of the popular gothic folk culture roll our eyes a bit. When I used the word "vampire" in the title [of this event], it's relating to the historical romanticized beliefs around the dark and mysterious. Interview With a Vampire came out and really touched on the dark romanticism I think everybody on some level deep down is completely intrigued by things that are mysterious.
What do you think is the worst version of a vampire?
Twilight. Let's be honest. He's a 300-year-old dude interested in a 16-year-old? That's really creepy when you think about it.
What kind of vampires will be at the ball?
There are people that dress up in multiple different types of vampire. There are people in full-blown Renaissance couture, and there's traditional tuxedos. You don't have to be goth. This isn't exclusively for the goth subculture. We consistently get a lot of professionals: doctors, lawyers, off-duty police officers, people that "lead normal lives." I definitely don't want people to feel that if they're not spooky every day they'll feel awkward.
So these are classy vampires?
Yes, exactly.
Will garlic and crosses be unwelcome at the event?
Actually, no, because they're part of your typical literary vampire that only comes out at night. That's typical vampire lore in stories. There's different aspects to what a vampire is. The event focuses on the romanticism of it and the high couture elegance.
Is there going to be blood to drink?
No. It's representative of the romanticized nature of vampires, but without the literal cheesiness that can come with a vampire being a character. There's going to be a chocolate fountain, not a blood fountain.
How can someone educate themselves about this noncommercialized vampire?
Honestly, I really think that it's open to the interpretation of the reader. A vampire as a character is open to such a large interpretation, just like people are. Who am I to say this is a vampire, this isn't. Vampires in literature, they're just as diverse as mere mortals are. All genres of vampires are welcome as long as they are dressed appropriately.
The Vampire Masquerade Ball is at Melody Ballroom, 615 SE Alder St., on Saturday, May 13. 9 pm. $45 advance, $50 at the door. 21+.
