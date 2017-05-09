Lady Raven: The mainstream cultural fascination has really picked up in recent years. Like Vampire Diaries on the CW network—I hate that shit. Those of us who are part of the popular gothic folk culture roll our eyes a bit. When I used the word "vampire" in the title [of this event], it's relating to the historical romanticized beliefs around the dark and mysterious. Interview With a Vampire came out and really touched on the dark romanticism I think everybody on some level deep down is completely intrigued by things that are mysterious.