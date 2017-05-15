"Busking is kind of like where graffiti is now. There's people who do graffiti, and now there's 'graphic arts people.' The street-performing thing is cooler when the acts are original, where they have a look and all that type of thing. If it's just 100 guys playing guitar and doing Bob Dylan songs, that's cool, but we really think it should be used as a springboard for new artists and new type of art, and performers who wouldn't necessarily fit into the mainstream of things. And it all depends on where you're at. Our act probably wouldn't have worked so much in Colorado when we started. New York kind of contextualized it."