This is both the oldest and largest mausoleum in the cemetery. Nine lay here, including Martha MacCulloch, whom the mausoleum was built for. She died the day after giving birth to her fourth child. The mausoleum is made of red sandstone to resemble the Macleay's Scotland home. The Macleay name still lives as part of Macleay Park next to Forest Park and Macleay Boulevard in the Northwest hills.