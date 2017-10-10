2. Fort Stevens Loop Hike: 10 miles



Two hours from Portland: Take 26 West to 101 North. Drive for 13.7 miles and then turn left on Highway 104 toward Fort Stevens/Warrenton/Hammond. After 1.4 miles turn left onto Delaura Beach Lane before merging right with Ridge Road. Keep straight for 3.5 miles and then turn left toward Fort Stevens Park, where you'll bear a right into the park. Day use parking permit is $5.



Fort Stevens has been around since the Civil War, when it was used to guard the mouth of the Columbia River. This loop trail starts at the military museum, which highlights the fort's history then passes through dunes and a marsh where you'll find the rusted remnants of a 1906 shipwreck. You'll then pass a coastal lake and head inland to continue on a paved trail where you can explore old ramparts and Battery Russell, a fortification named after a Union Army major killed in the Civil War. There are accounts of a man dressed in a 1940s-era military uniform walking the trail with a lantern in hand. The campground near it has been called "Oregon's most haunted" and campers have claimed to hear footsteps near their tents in the night, with no one to be seen.