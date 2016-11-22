By Laurie Wolf
What Christmas is to gift-giving, and the Fourth of July is to fireworks, so is Thanksgiving to napping.
This week, you're going to sit down with friends and family to feast on turkey (or Tofurky) and maybe watch some football. We think the best way to end your meal is with this pumpkin pie recipe using cannabis infused with butter.
We recommend infusing with an indica-dominant strain that's rustic and earthy, like recent Oregon Dope Cup winner Albert Walker. That strain shares the flavor profile with this rich and custardy dessert. Combining the tryptophan from the turkey and the calming effects from the cannabis, you can anticipate an extremely chill evening.
MAKING CANNA-BUTTER
Introduction
Follow the directions and you will make the best butter your cannabis will allow. Canna-butter is only as good as your ingredients. The stronger the weed, the stronger the butter, so plan accordingly. The butter will keep in the fridge up to a month and freeze beautifully for at least six months.
Ingredients
4 sticks butter
1 ounce shake, finely ground, decarboxylated
Directions
Step 1
In a medium saucepan, bring 1 quart of water to boil. You can vary the amount, but make sure there's enough water that the marijuana will float 1½ to 2 inches from the bottom of the pan.
Step 2
After the water boils, place the butter in the saucepan and allow it to melt.
Step 3
After the butter melts, add the marijuana and simmer for about three hours. You can tell it's done when the mix turns from really watery to glossy and thick.
Step 4
While the canna-butter is cooking, set up a bowl to hold the finished product. There are a couple of ways to do the straining. I like to use a deep, heatproof glass bowl with a fine-mesh strainer lined with cheesecloth. You can also tie a double layer of cheesecloth with twine around a large heatproof bowl, making it taut across the top.
Step 5
Strain the canna-butter over the bowl, carefully trying not to spill. When the saucepan is empty, carefully undo the twine, pick up the cheesecloth from all four sides and squeeze out the remaining butter.
Step 6
Allow the canna-butter to cool at room temperature for about an hour. Place it in the fridge until the butter has solidified and separated from the water. The THC and other cannabis properties have attached to the butter, and you are just about there.
Step 7
Run a knife around the edge and lift the butter from the water. Place it upside down on your work surface and scrape off any cooking water. Your canna-butter is ready to roll. Store it in the fridge or freezer in an airtight container.
PUMPKIN PIE
Serves 8-10
2 large eggs
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons canna-butter
2 cups pumpkin puree
1 can evaporated milk
1 teaspoon of cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1 store-bought pie crust
Heat oven to 340 degrees.
1. In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs and sugars together until light and fluffy.
2. Add the canna-butter, pumpkin, milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves. Mix well.
3. Pour into a pie shell and bake until done, about 55-60 minutes. The pie will rise during baking and settle when cooling.
4. Serve with whipped cream.
Local author Laurie Wolf has published four marijuana cookbooks and is the co-owner of Laurie & MaryJane, which makes cannabis products. For more info, go to laurieandmaryjane.com.
