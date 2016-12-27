The Portland City Council made revisions to recreational marijuana licences mid-December, adding an entity called "marijuana retail couriers." These couriers would have limits to their hours of operation and regulations on the location of headquarters similar to those for dispensaries, but rules would even allow them to deliver to residences closer than 1,000 feet to schools. These couriers can only deliver products within city limits, and there will be a limit on the hours of operation. Commissioner Amanda Fritz, who proposed this ordinance, described this new license as a way for "microbusiness entrepreneurs" to survive the complicated and often expensive process toward Oregon Liquor Control Commission retail certification.