The goop inside also shows some innovation. The company noticed that a lot of cannabis strains popular with its models included THCV. Most often found in African sativas, THCV is a cannabinoid that intensifies euphoria, may help regulate blood sugar and is known to suppress appetite. Suppressing appetite is important when you're showing your naughty bits to strangers—and thus the Zero cartridge. It's like Coke Zero, but for weed. As far as I can tell, it's the first of its kind.